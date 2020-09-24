

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced that its unit Traton SE has entered into a global partnership with TuSimple, a San Diego based self-driving technology company focused on heavy-duty trucks, to develop self-driving trucks. As part of the partnership, TRATON has also taken a minority stake in TuSimple.



The partnership brings together a global OEM and SAE level 4 or L4 self-driving technology company. Scania test vehicles will soon be on the road with TuSimple technology.



The companies have launched a development program to operate the first SAE level 4 autonomous hub-to-hub route between Södertälje to Jönköping in Sweden using Scania trucks.



