

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group Plc (SMIN.L) reported pretax profit from continuing operations of 133 million pounds for the year ended 31 July 2020 compared to 304 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 16.3 pence compared to 35.1 pence. Headline operating profit from continuing operations excluding restructuring & write-downs was 382 million pounds compared to 427 million pounds. Headline earnings per share from continuing operations was 49.4 pence compared to 68.0 pence.



Fiscal year reported revenue from continuing operations increased 2% to 2.55 billion pounds. Underlying revenue from continuing operations was down 1%.



The Board is now recommending a total dividend of 35.0 pence per share for the year. This reflects a delayed interim dividend of 11.0 pence and a proposed final dividend of 24.0 pence.



