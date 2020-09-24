

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined at a slower pace in August, data from Statistics Finland showed Thursday.



Producer prices decreased 4.1 percent on a yearly basis, following a 5 percent drop in July. Prices have been falling since June 2019.



Month-on-month, producer prices were up 0.8 percent.



The drop in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to fallen prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, as well as iron and steel from August 2019.



Import prices declined at a slower pace of 5.9 percent after easing 6.8 percent a month ago. Meanwhile, the decline in export prices deepened to 5.4 percent from 5 percent in July.



On a monthly basis, import prices remained flat and export prices dropped 0.6 percent in August.



According to flash estimate, retail trade turnover grew by a working-day adjusted 5.1 percent annually, following a 4.9 percent rise in July.



At the same time, sales volume advanced 4.2 percent versus a 4.5 percent rise a month ago.



In daily consumer goods trade, turnover increased by 6.8 percent in August and the sales volume climbed 5.7 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

