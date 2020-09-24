

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing confidence weakened slightly in September, while capacity utilization continued to improve, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.



The manufacturing confidence index fell to 105.3 from 106.2 in August. The index held above 100 for a third straight month.



Output and employment expectations for the next three months eased in September, the survey showed. However, the manufacturers' perceptions for export order demand in the next three months strengthened.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing capacity utilization rate climbed to 74.6 percent in September from 73.3 percent in August. The rate increased for a fifth consecutive month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de