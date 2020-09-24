

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence improved further in September, reports said citing survey data from ifo Institute on Thursday.



The business confidence index rose to 93.4 in September from 92.5 in August. However, the reading was slightly below economists' forecast of 93.8.



Firms' assessment of current situation as well as their expectations improved from the previous month.



The current conditions index climbed to 89.2 from 87.9 in the previous month. The expected reading was 89.5.



The expectations index rose to 97.7 in September from 97.2 a month ago. Economists had forecast the reading to climb to 98.0.



