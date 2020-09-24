

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Thursday as weak data releases, the stimulus stalemate in the U.S. and warning signs coming out of Europe about the risk of a second wave in the coronavirus pandemic raised fears of a slowing global recovery.



France become the latest European country to introduce new measures to fight the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in major cities.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 31 points, or 0.65 percent, to 4,771 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.



Coronavirus fears hit travel-related companies, with Air France KLM losing 5.2 percent and Airbus falling 3.4 percent.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell around 2 percent, while automakers Renault and Peugeot traded mixed.



Earlier today, Switzerland's central bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy stance to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on economic activity and inflation.



