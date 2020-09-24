

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union increased in August as imports declined faster than exports, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Thursday.



The non-EU foreign trade surplus grew to EUR 3.272 billion from EUR 3.039 billion in the same month last year.



Exports decreased 11.7 percent year-on-year following an 8.1 percent fall in July. Imports dropped 16.4 percent after a 17.5 percent slump in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, exports fell a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent after a 7.3 percent gain in July. The decline was the first in four months.



Imports grew 5.1 percent monthly, marking the third month of increase.



Excluding energy, the non-EU trade surplus shrunk to EUR 4.882 billion from EUR 6.220 billion in the same month last year.



