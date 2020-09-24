

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Precision medicine company IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) announced Thursday that it has expanded its clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with pharma major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) for an IDEAYA sponsored clinical combination study of IDE196, a Protein Kinase C (PKC) inhibitor, and crizotinib, a cMET inhibitor to which Pfizer has exclusive worldwide rights.



The study will evaluate IDE196 and crizotinib combination therapy in patients with solid tumors having GNAQ or GNA11 mutations (GNAQ/11), including metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM), skin melanoma, lung cancer and colorectal cancer.



Evaluating MUM patient clinical samples, IDEAYA identified cMET expression or activation as a potentially valuable biomarker that may guide IDE196 clinical treatment in this indication.



IDEAYA also demonstrated preclinical synergy in MUM with the combination of IDE196 and crizotinib, which further supports the potential biomarker on cMET expression.



The company announced First-Patient-In (FPI) for the IDE196 and binimetinib clinical combination in June 2020 and is targeting FPI for the crizotinib clinical trial combination in late 2020 to early 2021.



IDEAYA and Pfizer have established a Joint Development Committee (JDC), and there will be joint decision making and data sharing of the clinical trial results between the parties. IDEAYA will sponsor the study and Pfizer will provide the crizotinib drug supply.



