

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America (BAC) announced that independent members of its Board unanimously selected Lionel Nowell to be lead independent director successor. He will succeed Jack Bovender at the annual meeting of shareholders in April 2021. Nowell currently serves on the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance, ESG and Sustainability Committee at Bank of America. He will retain these responsibilities during the transition period.



Nowell has been an independent director at Bank of America since January 2013. Previously he served as senior vice president and treasurer of PepsiCo Inc., and as chief financial officer of The Pepsi Bottling Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de