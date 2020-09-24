

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines has rolled out an interactive online 'Map Search' feature for its customers in collaboration with search giant Google, Inc. The new feature is powered by Google Flight Search Enterprise Technology. United is claimed to be the first airline in the U.S. to add this feature.



The new feature, available on United.com, allows customers to easily search, compare and purchase flight tickets, based on departure city, budget and location type, including popular national park, skiing and cultural destinations.



The all-in-one digital solution displays fares in a map view, allowing customers to simultaneously compare travel to a variety of destinations in a single screen view. It streamlines the search process and allows customers to more easily find the flights that are best for them.



The digital tool allows customers to apply more than a dozen filters to their map search, including viewing non-stop only flights, specific or flexible dates, and one-way or round-trip options. They can also set their preferred departure city and maximum price preference, while filtering based on the type of destination to visit.



These Map Search filters are designed to highlight the destination types that are most popular with today's traveler. The destination filters currently on offer are national parks, beaches, beer & breweries, culture, food & drink, hiking, outdoors, romantic, skiing & snowboarding as well as Snorkeling and Scuba.



Additionally, MileagePlus members will also be able to view all of their past travels with United, with the 'Where I've Been' feature. The map will highlight all the destinations a customer has already traveled to with United.



This digital tool was developed in direct response to customer feedback and United and Google are continuing to collaborate on enhancing this innovative map search capability.



Map Search follows a number of recent innovations introduced by United to streamline the travel process. United had earlier in the month rolled out its Destination Travel Guide, which allows customers to filter and view the destinations' COVID-19 related travel restrictions.



Amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the carrier recently introduced touchless check-in, text alerts for passengers on standby and upgrade lists to reduce person-to-person interaction, and a new chat function for contactless access to information about cleaning and safety procedures.



