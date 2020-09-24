

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence improved for a fifth straight month in September, underpinned by stronger morale in manufacturing and construction, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Thursday.



The business confidence index rose to -10.8 from -12 in August.



Confidence strengthened for a fourth month in a row in manufacturing. Companies continued to appraise their total order books more positively and demand forecasts were revised upwards.



The slight revival of confidence in the building industry was based almost entirely on greater use of equipment.



Sentiment eroded in the business services and the trade sectors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

