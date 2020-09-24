

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed lower on Thursday as worries about a second wave of coronavirus across the region and growing uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery rendered the mood bearish.



Uncertainties surrounding the U.S. presidential elections and the U.S. stimulus package also weighed on sentiment.



Investors also digested the British government's new plan that includes a new jobs support scheme, which is an extension to the self employment income support scheme. It also included a plan to cut VAT for the hospitality and tourism sectors.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 1.02%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 1.3%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.83% and Germany's DAX shed 0.29%, while Switzerland's SMI went down by 1.15%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Sweden closed with sharp to moderate losses.



Russia and Spain declined marginally, while Czech Republic and Turkey ended higher.



In the UK market, shares of Smiths Group plunged more than 7% after the company reported a 26% fall in annual operating profit.



Rolls-Royce Holdings lost nearly 7%. Carnival and IAG both ended lower by about 5.5%. Schroders, Kingfisher, AstraZeneca, EasyJet, Morrison Supermarkets, BP, GlaxoSmithKline, M&G and Tesco also declined sharply.



Cineworld Group shares plummeted after the group warned of further challenges ahead after reporting bleak interim results for the first half of the year.



Among the gainers in the FTSE 100 index, Pearson surged up more than 6%. Persimmon gained about 4.5% and Barratt Developments advanced 3.75%. ITV, United Utilities and WPP also ended with strong gains.



In France, Airbus Group and Technip both ended lower by about 4%. Safran slid 3.4%. Societe Generale, Veolia, Engie and Arcelor Mittal lost 1.7 to 2.5%. Accor, Publicis Groupe and Vivendi closed on a positive note.



In the German market, Wirecard, Thyssenkrupp, Lufthansa, Adidas and Beiersdorf ended down 2 to 4.7%. Henkel and Bayer also closed notably lower.



Continental moved up 1.8%. Siemens, Allianz, Volkswagen and Daimler ended higher by 0.5 to 1.2%.



In economic news, survey data from ifo Institute showed that German business confidence improved further in September. The business confidence index rose to 93.4 in September from 92.5 in August - coming in slightly below economists' forecast of 93.8.



France's manufacturing confidence improved more-than-expected in September to its highest level in six months, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.



The manufacturing confidence indicator rose to 96 from 93 in August. Economists had forecast a score of 95.



In the U.K., a report from the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed retail sales in the country grew +11% in September from -6% in August. The balance was forecast to fall to -10%.



Earlier today, Switzerland's central bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy stance to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on economic activity and inflation.



Norway's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at zero, as widely expected.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

