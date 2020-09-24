

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, as worries about surging coronavirus cases and pace of economic recovery continued to hurt sentiment.



Switzerland's central bank retained its negative interest rates and said the expansionary monetary policy stance is needed to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on economic activity and inflation.



The benchmark SMI, which tumbled to a low of 10,156.05 in the final hour, ended the session with a loss of 118.53 points or 1.15% at 10,211.53.



UBS Group and Credit Suisse declined sharply and ended the day, losing 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively.



Zurich Insurance Group lost nearly 2%, while Lonza Group, LafargeHolcim, Swiss Life Holdings, Partners Group, Swatch Group and Novartis lost 1.4 to 2%.



In the midcap space, Vifor Pharma tumbled nearly 5%. BB Biotech, Temenos Group, Straumann Holdings, Dufry, Sonova and Galenica Sante drifted down 2 to 2.6%. Julius Baer slid 1.1%, while VAT Group, OC Oerlikon and Clariant lost 1.4 to 1.7%.



Among the gainers, PSP Swiss Property advanced 2.8%, while Swiss Prime Site and Schindler Ps closed modestly higher.



The Swiss National Bank retained the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at a record low -0.75%, as widely expected.



About high valuation of Swiss franc, the bank said it is willing to 'intervene more strongly' in the foreign exchange market, while taking the overall exchange rate situation into consideration.



The central bank continued to supply the banking system with generous amounts of liquidity via the SNB COVID-19 refinancing facility, or CRF. It was also active on the repo market as needed, the bank said.



The central bank observed that the outlook to inflation is subject to unusually high uncertainty.



The economy experienced a sharp recession due to the coronavirus pandemic. GDP is set to shrink by around 5% this year, which was better than the previous forecast of -6%.



The economic activity picked up since May following the relaxation of health policy measures. This should be reflected in a strong rise in the third quarter GDP. The positive development is likely to continue in 2021, the bank said.



