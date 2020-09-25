

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale (COST) Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.389 billion or $3.13 per share, up from $1.097 billion or $2.47 per share last year.



Total revenues for the quarter increased to $53.38 billion from $47.50 billion last year. Comparable sales rose 11.4% for the quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.83 per share on revenues of $52.08 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COSTCO WHOLESALE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de