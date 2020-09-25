

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM):



-Earnings: -RMB476 million in Q2 vs. -RMB403 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -RMB0.80 in Q2 vs. -RMB0.73 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB1.16 billion or -RMB1.93 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB3.16 billion in Q2 vs. RMB8.70 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRIP.COM GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de