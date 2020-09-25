

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 5.625 million shares of common stock at $16.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on September 29, 2020.



In addition, Graybug has granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy additional 843,750 shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Graybug Vision has originally filed to sell 4.69 million common shares with an expected price of between $15.00 and $17.00 per share.



Graybug Vision expects offering gross proceeds, before expenses, to be $90.0 million. The company shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 25, 2020 under the symbol 'GRAY.'



