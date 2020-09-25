

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data for August. The budget deficit is forecast to widen to GBP 35.05 billion from GBP 25.94 billion in July.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals



The pound was worth 134.39 against the yen, 1.1819 against the franc, 0.9148 against the euro and 1.2757 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



