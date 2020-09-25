

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury Plc (SHB.L) issued a trading update for the period 1 April 2020 to 24 September 2020. Most of the Group's 611 restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops have now reopened. The West End has seen a gradual recovery in footfall with the return of local and domestic leisure visitors and its office-based workforce. However, the Group noted that the Covid-19 measures continue to affect consumer confidence, West End footfall and trading.



Shaftesbury recorded 41% of rents due for the six months to 30 September 2020 collected, 10% are expected to be subject to deferred collection arrangements, 23% are being waived and 26% remain outstanding at 11 September 2020.



Brian Bickell, Chief Executive, said: 'we remain confident in the long-term prospects for our exceptional portfolio and business.'



The Board of Shaftesbury has decided not to declare a final dividend in respect of the year ending 30 September 2020.



