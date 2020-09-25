

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened to a seven-month high in September as households' assessment of current and future economic situation improved further, survey results from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 103.4 in September from 101.0 in August. This was the highest score since February.



Among sub-components, the current economic situation index rose to 94.9 from 90.5 and that for future economic situation climbed to 109.5 from 105.6.



The current personal climate index came in at 107.1 versus 104.9 a month ago and that for future personal financial situation stood at 100.2 compared to 98.1 in the previous month.



The Economic Sentiment Indicator also improved to the highest since February. The corresponding index came in at 91.1 versus 81.4 in the previous month.



The confidence index in manufacturing rose to 92.1 from 87.1 backed by more optimism both about current trend of order books and about future developments in production.



