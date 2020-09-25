

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for August and a couple of Fed speeches are the major highlights on Friday.



The second wave of the Coronavirus epidemic in Europe, Canada, and other countries are worrying investors. The market influencers are looking ahead to the new relief bill and resumption of the stalled stimulus talks.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower. Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 112.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 8.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 20.25 points.



The U.S. major Indices closed higher on Thursday. The Dow ended the day up 52.31 points or 0.2 percent at 26,815.44. The Nasdaq climbed 39.28 points or 0.4 percent to 10,672.27 and the S&P 500 rose 9.67 points or 0.3 percent at 3,246.59.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.5 percent, while it was up 11.2 percent in the prior month.



The Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 319 and the U.S. Rig Count was 255.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams to speak about 'Community Development: Response and Resiliency' in a conference call meeting by the Rochester Area Community Foundation at 9.00 am ET. He will speak about 'Young Adult Perspectives on COVID-19 Job Market' at a video-conference meeting held by the Warner School of Education, the University of Rochester at 3.10 pm ET.



Asian stocks finished mixed on Friday. Chinese shares closed slightly lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 3.76 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,219.42, logging a 3.6 percent loss for the week.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged down 75.65 points, or 0.32 percent, to 23,235.42. Japanese stocks closed higher after two days of losses. The Nikkei average edged up 116.80 points, or 0.51 percent, to 23,204.62. The broader Topix index ended up 7.79 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,634.23.



Australian markets rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 89 points, or 1.51 percent, to 5,964.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 84 points, or 1.39 percent, at 6,140.50.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 71.11 points or 1.51 percent. The German DAX is losing 196.45 points or 1.56 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 22.41 points or 0.38 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is down 37.64 points or 0.36 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.27 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

