

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) announced Friday that its Hormel Black Label Breakfast Food Truck will hit the road with free sample event of the popular brand's new Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites. The samples come in three variants - with Bacon, with Chorizo and with Bacon and Sausage.



The free-sample events are scheduled at retail locations on the East Coast and in the Midwest as well as for front-line workers across the United States.



The tour, which rolls out September 28 in Flemington, New Jersey and wraps up October 23 in the Homewood, Illinois area, will offer the samples. The tour is designed to introduce consumers to one of the newest product lines from Hormel Black Label, a brand well-known for its premium breakfast meats.



In addition, Hormel Foods has scheduled stops at hospitals and other medical facilities as a way of expressing gratitude for the efforts of healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic.



Hormel Black Label Oven-Baked Egg Bites breakfast items at an MSRP of $3.49 can be found at: Walmart, Shop Rite, Jewel, Price Chopper, Hy-Vee, Lowes Foods, military commissaries and other retailers throughout the United Sates.



