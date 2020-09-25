

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting sharp increases in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods over the past few months, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing durable goods orders climbed much less than expected in the month of August.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in August after soaring by an upwardly revised 11.7 percent in July.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to surge up by 1.5 percent compared to the 11.4 percent spike that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding a 0.5 percent increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders still climbed by 0.4 percent in August following a 3.2 jump in July. Ex-transportation orders were expected to shoot up by 1.5 percent.



