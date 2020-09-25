

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales extended its declining trend into August, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Retail sales decreased 1.1 percent after a 1 percent fall in July. In June, sales grew 1.4 percent.



Food and grocery sales were unchanged, after declining in the previous two months. Clothing and other goods sales increased 3.5 percent. Sales of other consumables decreased 2.9 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales grew 2 percent after a 7.2 percent increase in July.



In the three months to August, retail sales grew 6.8 percent from the previous three months.



