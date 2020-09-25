

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial producer price decline slowed for a third straight month in August, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The industrial producer price index decreased 3.5 percent year-on-year after a 4.8 percent fall in July.



The pace of decline has slowed in every month since the 8.8 percent slump in May.



Excluding energy, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent year-on-year following a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent in August after a 1.8 percent increase in July. The fall was the first in three months.



