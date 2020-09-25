SPAN Enterprises: 123PayStubs, The Leading Online Pay Stub Generator, Is Adding An Important New Feature

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / The laws surrounding pay stubs and the information they are required to provide vary by state, but recently some states have added a new requirement to them: accrued time-off.

To date, there are only nine states where there are no laws requiring an employer to provide employees with their payment information. The consequences for failing to comply with state laws regarding pay stubs also differs by state, but there are potential financial consequences that accompany non-compliance. In addition, inaccurate record-keeping could expose your business to an audit by the Department of Labor.

When states add to the employer's requirements for record-keeping and pay stub creation, it is important to stay up-to-date and compliant. Small businesses account for more than 99% of all the employer firms in the United States. Although a significant majority of these businesses were not created for the purpose of doing payroll, it is, nonetheless, a critical part of staying in business.

Many employers have already chosen 123PayStubs. It is not only a pay stub generator, but it is also a payroll withholding tax calculator.For these employers, staying compliant with states' new time-off policies will be seamless. Anyone who needs to create a pay stub for the purpose of documenting a payment issued to an employee, can do so.

By staying ahead of the employer's needs, 123PayStubs has become the only pay stub generator that allows its users to document their employees' time-off hours.

123PayStubs, a product of SPAN Enterprises, is a premier pay stub generator. Though they charge only $3.99 per pay stub, employers can create customizable pay stubs. There are twenty different pay stub templates available that differ in both color and orientation. With the option of uploading a company's logo, any employer can create a professional-looking pay stub that is both functional and compliant.

"We've had such profound success with payroll software, and 123PayStubs has been a very natural continuation of that," says Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "By focusing on our clients' needs, we created a product that's as user friendly as it is accurate and efficient."

In addition to documenting accrued time-off, 123PayStubs will calculate taxes and withholdings correctly and efficiently. With employees working remotely in various locations during the pandemic, 123PayStubs becomes a worthy option when looking for an easy way to generate a professional and compliant pay stub.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for business management. The company's mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and unique payroll software. SPAN Enterprises serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. SPAN Enterprises has been named on the Inc 5000, Charlotte Fast 50, and SmartCEO Future 50. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit its website at https://spanenterprises.com/

