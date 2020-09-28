

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release final July numbers for its leading and coincident economic indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is tipped to see a score of 86.9, up from 83.8 previously - while the coincident is pegged at 76.2, up from 74.4.



Singapore will release August numbers for import and export prices and producer prices. In July, import prices were up 7.5 percent on year and export prices tumbled an annual 7.0 percent. Producer prices were down 8.5 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de