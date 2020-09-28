

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said the company plans to create 3,500 new corporate and tech jobs at its Canadian Tech Hubs in Vancouver and Toronto. The jobs will include software development engineers, user experience designers, speech scientists working to make Alexa smarter, cloud computing solutions architects, sales and marketing executives, and more. Three thousand of the new jobs will be in Vancouver.



Amazon noted that more than 800 tech and corporate roles are currently open at Amazon in Canada. The company currently has more than 21,000 full- and part-time employees across Canada.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

