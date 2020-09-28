

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secaucus, New Jersey-based The Vitamin Shoppe is recalling Vthrive Bioactive Multivitamins citing risk of poisoning as it failed to meet child resistant packaging requirements, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves about 8,200 units of Vthrive Bioactive Women's One-Daily Multi vitamins manufactured in United States. The 60-count capsules were sold in an amber bottle with a gray top.



The recalled product's item number is VS-6104 with lot numbers 006218, 006454, 006495 or 006779. The recall includes only the 60-count bottles.



The product was sold at The Vitamin Shoppe stores across the country and online at Amazon.com and VitaminShoppe.com from November 2019 through April 2020 for between $26 and $35.



The agency noted that the multivitamins' packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The capsules inside the bottle contain iron that can cause serious injury or death to young children if multiple tablets are ingested at once.



However, the company has not received any reports of adverse incidents related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to store the product in a safe location, and to contact The Vitamin Shoppe for a full refund or merchandise credit.



In similar incidents, citing failure to meet child resistant packaging requirements, Revive Essential Oil in mid August recalled Wintergreen and Birch essential oils. In July, Ananda Apothecary recalled Wintergreen and Sweet Birch pure essential oils.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

