

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence decreased in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to -5.9 in September from -5.1 in August.



Of the four components of the confidence index, the view on consumers' own economy at present improved in September, while that on other components weakened.



Expectation on Finland's economy were slightly better than last year. Consumer's intentions of spending money on durable goods were more than usual in September.



Households' perceptions of own economy in the future were subdued in September.



The data was collected from 1,112 persons resident in Finland between September 1 and 20.



