

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia confirmed that Engie having canceled its Board Scheduled on September 25, the company will submit its improved offer no later than September 30, 2020. On August 31, Veolia said it offered to buy 29.9 percent of the Suez shares from Engie for 15.50 euros per share in cash. ENGIE's Board considered that the proposal received from VEOLIA cannot be accepted under its proposed terms.



On July 31, 2020, Engie announced the launch of a strategic review including its stake in Suez.



