

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices continued to decline in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in August, same as in July.



The domestic market prices rose 0.1 percent annually in August, after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for mining and quarrying rose 0.7 percent yearly in August, while those of manufacturing fell 3.1 percent.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 5.5 percent and those of water supply gained 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in August, following a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



