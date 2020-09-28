

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant's biggest shopping event of the year, is taking place on October 13 and 14, just after Canadian Thanksgiving.



Amazon Prime members could get early access to Prime Day offers and deals every day, starting from today, up to the event in October.



The two-day shopping event, which is usually held in the U.S. in mid-July, comes much delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



In this year's Prime Day, deep discounts are available on over one million deals globally across every category. These include holiday must-haves across toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices, among others.



Starting today, members can get two Echo Dot devices for $39.98 and Fire TV Recast for $129.99 to store up to 75 hours of HD programming. They can also save up to $100 on Fire TV Edition Smart TVs and get the all-new Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $179.99.



Further, starting October 6, Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition is available for $119.99 and the Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $199.99.



For just $0.99, Prime members can get four months of the Amazon Music unlimited premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs ad-free.



They can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus. Further, new customers to Kindle Unlimited can save 50 percent off a 6-month subscription.



Prime Day offers are available for members in various countries including Canada, the U.S., U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. For the first time this year, the offers are available in Turkey and Brazil.



Further, citing a challenging year for several small businesses selling partners during COVID-19 and beyond, the company said it will offer Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon's store. The offer runs from today through October 12.



Amazon Canada also has opened its small and medium-sized business storefront, a one-stop-shop.



This Prime Day, and throughout the holiday season, Amazon will spend more than $100 million on new promotional activities to help small businesses.



Amazon launched the Prime Day event in 2015 to celebrate the company's 20th birthday. The company currently has over 150 million paid members around the world.



During the 48-hour period on July 15 and 16 last year, Prime members bought more than 175 million items and also saved more than one billion dollars. Also, small and medium-sized businesses far exceeded $2 billion in sales globally in the 2 days.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de