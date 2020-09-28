

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Accounting software maker Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Monday announced a new integration for QuickBooks with Amazon Business, allowing small businesses to automate purchase reconciliation and categorization when they make purchases on Amazon Business.



The new integration will enable all Amazon Business purchases to be automatically imported into QuickBooks, while the data will be refreshed multiple times per day.



Intuit noted that purchase details, including item descriptions, costs and fee breakdowns for each transaction will be automatically included, significantly reducing the need for manual data entry.



In addition to reducing the time spent on manual data entry, the integration between QuickBooks and Amazon Business will help business owners better categorize and understand their business expenses, while eliminating the need to go back and forth between QuickBooks and Amazon Business to match up purchases.



'Small businesses are increasingly looking for ways to seamlessly manage their business, while reducing the time it takes to do so. This integration allows both small businesses, and the accountants who serve them, to better manage a business owners' purchases and overall books,' said Rajneesh Gupta, vice president, global enterprise partnerships at Intuit.



After connecting their Amazon Business account to their QuickBooks Online account, small businesses can locate transactions by navigating to the Bankingtab and then selecting the App transactions subtabs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de