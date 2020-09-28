

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) tanked 30% on Monday morning after the biotechnology company announced that phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate will be delayed after the U.S. FDA put it on hold.



INO is currently trading at $11.75, down $5.19 or 30.64%, on the Nasdaq.



INOVIO said FDA notified the company it has additional questions about the company's planned Phase 2/3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800. Until the FDA's questions have been satisfactorily addressed, INOVIO's IND for the Phase 2/3 trial is on partial clinical hold.



The company said the partial clinical hold is not due to the any adverse events related to its ongoing expanded Phase 1 study of INO-4800.



