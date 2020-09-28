

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Shares of SINA Corp. (SINA) gained nearly 6% on Monday morning after the owner of social media platform Weibo said it decided to go private in a $2.6 billion deal.



SINA is currently trading at $42.58, up $2.40 or 5.96%, on the Nasdaq.



The Chinese online media company said it has agreed with New Wave Holdings Ltd, a firm led by SINA CEO Charles Chao, to be taken private in an all-cash transaction implying an equity value of around $2.59 billion.



The offer price is $43.30 per share, representing a 7.7% premium to its closing price on September 25. It also represents an 18% premium to the stock's closing price on July 2, the last trading day before SINA received its initial offer of $41 per share.



The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SINA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de