

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut's large Original Pan Pizza is now available at locations across the U.S. for $10.99.



The fast food chain, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc., said that fans can now get a large Original Pan Pizza with up to three of their favorite toppings, without needing to stretch their wallets.



The Original Pan Pizza is a buttery golden-brown color, with a crunchy outer crust and a soft and fluffy inside, topped with a blend of sauce and cheese.



'That buttery crust, perfect cheese to sauce ratio, and your favorite toppings make our Original Pan pizza the ultimate comfort food. And who couldn't use a little more comfort this year? Which is why we're serving up our most iconic pizza with your choice of 3 toppings for just $10.99,' said George Felix, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut.



After three years of tinkering with its Original Pan Pizza recipe, Pizza Hut created a new Pan recipe in 2019 to perfect the crust.



Pizza Hut's large Original Pan Pizza is available now at locations nationwide for contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup for $10.99, with up to three toppings.



Pizza Hut said it will charge extra for?additional toppings and?extra cheese. The company added that product availability, combinability of discounts and specials,? delivery areas and charges, and minimum purchase required for delivery may vary.



In early September, Pizza Hut said it is introducing the $10 Tastemaker, where a customer can choose any three toppings on a large pizza for just $10 and get it via contactless delivery, carryout or curbside pickup.



With over 17 topping options, pizza lovers can literally order a different three-topping pizza combo every day for 680 days without repeating.



In an effort to keep its customers as well as employees safe, Pizza Hut started contactless curbside pickup at participating restaurants nationwide earlier this year. Since March 2020, Pizza Hut has served nearly 20 million contactless digital orders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de