

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DOCOMO INC. (DCMYY) Tuesday issued a statement regarding media reports that its parent Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) will make a tender offer to acquire share certificates, etc. of NTT DOCOMO to make it its wholly-owned subsidiary.



NTT DOCOMO said it has not made any announcement concerning this matter, which is scheduled to be submitted to a meeting of the board of directors held today.



The company will make an announcement once a decision is made.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NTT DOCOMO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de