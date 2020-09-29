

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) said that it has reached a clinical trial collaboration with Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) to evaluate CYAD-101 with KEYTRUDA in patients with microsatellite stable refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.



Celyad Oncology will conduct the Phase 1b KEYNOTE-B79 clinical trial.



The trial will evaluate Celyad Oncology's investigational non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-101, following FOLFIRI preconditioning chemotherapy, with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) / mismatch-repair proficient (pMMR) disease.



KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, a subsidiary of Merck & Co.



CYAD-101 is an investigational, non-gene edited, allogeneic CAR T candidate engineered to co-express a chimeric antigen receptor based on NKG2D, a receptor expressed on natural killer cells that binds to eight stress-induced ligands and the novel inhibitory peptide TIM.



