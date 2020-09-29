

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) issued an update on trading to the end August 2020. Sales performance was consistent with prior year. The Group recorded rental growth at 3.0% year to date. Rent collections on time have remained consistently high at 95%. The Group's full year results are scheduled to be reported on 19 November 2020.



Helen Gordon, Chief Executive, said: 'Our balance sheet is strong, and we continue to deliver a good performance whilst growing our pipeline of PRS assets. Grainger is well placed to navigate any near-term economic uncertainty, continue its growth strategy and lead the way within the build to rent sector.'



