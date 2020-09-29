

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, European Commission releases economic sentiment survey data. The euro area economic confidence is forecast to rise to 89 in September from 87.7 in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the the greenback, it advanced against the yen and the franc. Versus the pound, it dropped.



The euro was worth 123.43 against the yen, 1.0789 against the franc, 0.9075 against the pound and 1.1681 against the greenback at 4.55 am ET.



