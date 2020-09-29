

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks declined on Tuesday as the global death toll from Covid-19 passed 1 million and caution crept in ahead of the first debate between the U.S. presidential candidates.



The benchmark DAX dropped 89 points, or 0.7 percent, to 12,782 after climbing 3.2 percent the previous day.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank fell around 2 percent, while automakers BMW and Daimler were down over 1 percent.



Travel-related stocks were also coming under selling pressure, with Lufthansa down 1.4 percent and TUI AG losing more than 4 percent.



HELLA GmbH & Co. KgaA shares fell over 1 percent. The automotive part supplier is selling its business with front camera software of HELLA Aglaia including the related activities of HELLA Aglaia in testing and validation, to the Car.Software Organization, a subsidiary of Volkswagen.



Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG rose about 1 percent. The company has signed an agreement for taking a majority stake of 50.01 percent in the multi-function terminal Piattaforma Logistica Trieste in the Italian seaport of Trieste.



This will be the company's third participation in a port outside Hamburg after Odessa (Ukraine) and Tallinn (Estonia).



