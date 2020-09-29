

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Tuesday, a day after the government presented its 2021 budget to rescue the country's beleaguered economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



New coronavirus infections in the country slowed on Monday, but hospitalizations and deaths linked to the disease increased again, keeping investors worried.



Traders are also looking for cues from the first presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden set to take place later today.



The benchmark CAC 40 slid 16 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,827 after rising 2.4 percent on Monday.



Peugeot shares fell 1.6 percent. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Peugeot S.A. have announced the composition of the Board of Stellantis, the new company that will result from the combination of their respective businesses.



Travel-related stocks were moving lower, with airline Air France KLM tumbling 3.3 percent as the global death toll from Covid-19 pandemic crossed 1 million.



