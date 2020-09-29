

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $206.1 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $191.9 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $206.2 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $1.43 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $206.2 Mln. vs. $196.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.64 to $5.72



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MCCORMICK & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de