

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discount retailer Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) provided on Tuesday the expected results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The company estimates comparable sales will increase in the mid-teens for the quarter.



Based on this sales outlook, the company estimates it will generate earnings in a range of $0.50 to $0.70 per share for the third quarter. This guidance incorporates expected share repurchase activity for the quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said a month ago that it is not in a position to re-instate its financial guidance for the full-year 2020 as it continues to believe it does not have sufficient visibility amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It had withdrawn its financial guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020 in late March.



