

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue (JBLU) has launched 'Be an Early Holiday-er' program, with $50 off per person on holiday flights and $300 off per flight and hotel package when booking through JetBlue Vacations for a limited time. Through September 30, 2020 customers can receive $50 off per person on holiday flights or $300 off per flight and hotel package booked for travel from November 19, 2020 - January 5, 2021 using the code, HOLIDAYS.



As part of the initiative, JetBlue decked the halls of its home terminal, T5 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, completely transforming it into a holiday wonderland.



JetBlue noted that the airline is also offering its Go Back and Forth with Confidence initiative for new bookings made through February 28, 2021 for travel on any date. JetBlue's Go Back and Forth with Confidence initiative is part of the airline's multi-layered Safety from the Ground Up program.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JETBLUE AIRWAYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de