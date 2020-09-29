

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc. (SMDS.L) said Tuesday that by 2025, it will remove one billion pieces of 'problem plastics' from supermarkets, as part of its sustainability strategy.



Under its Now and Next program, the company will also take 250,000 vehicles off the road and work with partners to find solutions for 'hard to recycle' packaging.



By 2030, the company aims to use packaging and recycling to enable the circular economy by replacing problem plastics, reducing customer carbon and eliminating consumer packaging waste.



By 2023, the company will manufacture 100% reusable or recyclable packaging and its aim is that all packaging will be recycled or reused by 2030.



By 2025, the company will optimize fiber use for individual supply chains in 100% of its new packaging solutions. It aims to optimize every fiber for all supply chains by 2030.



By 2025, the company will engage 100% of its employees on the circular economy and by 2030 it will engage 5 million people on the circular economy and circular lifestyles.



