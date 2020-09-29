

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) said the company and the NFL's Carolina Panthers are collaborating to create a safer stadium experience by offering individual personal protective equipment (PPE) packs for Panthers fans and staff, and deploying air quality monitoring solutions, via a custom real-time Healthy Buildings dashboard.



Honeywell said the disposable Honeywell Safety Packs, branded for the Carolina Panthers, include masks, hand gel and cleaning wipes. The Safety Packs will be distributed to fans and staff upon entering the stadium.



Honeywell also plans to work with the Panthers on joint community relations efforts in the future.



