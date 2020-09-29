

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence weakened for the first time in three months in September, while business confidence improved further, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence indicator eased to -26.3 from -26 in August. The index rebounded after hitting a low of -33.1 in June.



The manufacturing confidence index rose for a third straight month in September to -14.3 from -17.3 in the previous month.



Morale improved sharply in services, wholesale and retail trade, and construction sectors.



The overall economic sentiment indicator recovered strongly to -0.5 from -1.3 in August.



