

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp. (NTT) will launch a tender offer for shares in NTT Docomo, it does not already own. NTT plans to make its mobile unit NTT Docomo into a wholly-owned subsidiary, NTT Docomo said in a statement.



NTT Docomo said that its board has supported the tender offer.



NTT already owns about 2.14 billion shares in NTT Docomo, representing 66.21% of NTT Docomo stock. It aims to buy remaining shares through a tender offer of 3,900 yen per share.



The offer prices represents a more than 40% premium to Monday's closing price in Tokyo. The offer is reportedly worth about 4.25 trillion yen or about $40 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NTT DOCOMO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de