

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks ended lower on Tuesday as concerns over rising coronavirus cases across the world and the continued uncertainty about a Brexit deal rendered the mood bearish.



Investors, who were closely following the progress on new U.S. fiscal stimulus package, also looked ahead to the debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, now Democratic Presidential candidate, due later in the day.



The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.52%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.51%, Germany's DAX ended down 0.35% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.23%, while Switzerland's SMI lost 0.77%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Spain closed with sharp to moderate losses.



Czech Republic and Norway declined marginally. Denmark closed notably higher, while Sweden and Turkey edged up marginally. Iceland ended flat.



In the UK market, Ferguson shares gained 5.3%. National Grid gained 4.2%. Mondi, Ashtead Group, Smiths, Halma, Fresnillo, Standard Life, GVC Holdings and Ocado Group ended higher by 1 to 3.5%.



Rolls-Royce Holdings shed more than 5%. British Land Company, TUI, HomeServe, IAG, HSBC Holdings, J Sainsbury, Standard Chartered, Coca-Cola, British American Tobacco, BP and Royal Dutch Shell lost 2 to 3%.



In France, STMicroElectronics ended nearly 2% up. Essilor, Schneider Electric and Legrand moved up 1.5 to 1.8%. LO'real, ArcelorMittal, LVMH and Dassault Systemes also ended higher.



On the other hand, Unibail Rodamco declined more than 5%, Renault shed nearly 4%, Accor, Societe Generale and Peugeot lost 3 to 3.6%, while Sodexo, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole ended lower by 2 to 2.8%.



In the German market, RWE and Henkel both ended nearly 2% up. Beiersdorf and Infineon Technologies also ended notably higher. Deutsche Bank slipped nearly 3%, while Munich RE, Lufthansa, Thyssenkrupp, Allianz and Bayer lost 1.2 to 2%.



In economic news, Eurozone economic confidence index reached a six-month high in September driven by waning pessimism in industry, retail trade, construction and services, survey data from the European Commission showed.



The economic confidence index rose to 91.1 in September from 87.5 in August. This was the highest score since March and above economists' forecast of 89.0.



Germany's consumer prices declined in September largely due to the reduction in the value added tax, flash estimate from Destatis showed. Consumer prices dropped 0.2% on a yearly basis after staying flat in August. Prices were expected to drop 0.1%.



In news from France, consumer confidence in the country remained steady at 95 in September of 2020, the same as an upwardly revised 95 in August. Economists had expected consumer confidence to come in with a reading 94.



On the Brexit front, the European Union and Britain have indicated that a post-Brexit deal was still some way off as negotiations recommenced over implementing their Withdrawal Agreement.



In U.S. stimulus talks update, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday night that the Democrats were unveiling a new $2.2 trillion stimulus package, smaller than initially proposed but still much higher than what Republican leaders have offered.



